Golf: Sabbatini aces 12th at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH: South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini grabbed the 45th hole-in-one in US Open history on Thursday (Jun 13), acing the par-three 12th at Pebble Beach.

Sabbatini, who represented South Africa in golf's World Cup five times and played for the International team in the Presidents Cup in 2007, took Slovakian citizenship in December in a move that could allow him to represent that country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sabbatini's wife Martina Stofanikova is from Slovakia.

A six-time winner on the US PGA Tour, Sabbatini's best finish in 11 previous US Open appearances was a tie for 30th in 2011. He has missed the cut seven times.

But he was celebrating on Thursday, after his tee shot at the 202-yard 12th bounced twice and landed in the cup.

The ace moved him to one-under for the round.



