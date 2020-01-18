Golf: Blistering Kuchar jumps into Singapore lead after birdie binge

SINGAPORE: Matt Kuchar will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Singapore Open following his blistering nine-under-par 62 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday (Jan 18).

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist sank four birdies in his front nine and five in his inner-nine for a three-day total of 17-under-par 196.

"I got off to a great start with birdies in the first two holes," said the American, whose round would have been the course record if not for the preferred lies ruling at the Serapong Course.

"I continued to play some good steady golf, took advantage of the par-fives again and it was a great day."

Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond carded 67 to share the second place with Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena, who posted 66.

"A very slow start today as nothing was really going my way in my front-nine, but I am still happy with four-under," said Jazz.

Jazz is bidding to be only the second player, after Australian Adam Scott, to defend the title in Singapore but is aware of the challenges ahead.

"It would be great, but Kuchar’s in for it right now and I see his score and it will be fun tomorrow. Let’s see if I can perform my best tomorrow," added the Thai.

Former world number one Justin Rose carded 68 to lie sixth at 11-under.

