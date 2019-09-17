Golf: Singaporean eyes back-to-back victory in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Singapore's Quincy Quek will be gunning for another breakthrough in Malaysia when he tees off at the PGM MNRB ADT Golf Championship at the Kelab Golf Sarawak in Kuching, starting on Wednesday (Sep 18).

The 32-year-old Quek was in peak form after winning the Haikou Classic title in China, last Sunday, besides ending a seven-year drought to clinch his second ADT title at the PGM Northport ADT Championship in Shah Alam, three weeks ago.

“It has been a few good weeks with the two victories in Malaysia and China. I’m really looking forward to this week’s ADT event. Hoping that my form will continue and have another good week in Sarawak,” he was quoted in the ADT website.

In the meantime, the Singaporean who clinched his maiden ADT title at the 2012 ICTSI Orchard Golf Championship title in the Philippines, revealed that two recent victories boosted his morale to chase for a tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“(Qualifying for the Olympic) It's definitely one of the goals, but what matters more is to take it one step at a time. If it happens, it happens,” added Quek.

Quek is expected to receive a stiff competition from several prominent names, including current ADT leader, Naoki Sekito of Japan and Sweden's Oscar Zetterwall, who recently captured his third ADT title at PGM Sabah Championship.

Two-time Asian Tour champion, Danny Chia will spearhead a 33-strong local charge, which also comprise several talented youngsters Shahriffuddin Ariffin and Amir Nazrin Jailani, besides former ADT winners - Wilson Choo and Rizal Amin in the RM225,000 tournament.

The winner of the PGM Sabah ADT Championship will take home RM39,375, and receive six Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The PGM MNRB ADT Championship is one of the nine tournaments jointly sanctioned by the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour, and it was the 14th stop on the ADT schedule this season.