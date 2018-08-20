Golf: Snedeker goes wire-to-wire to win Wyndham Championship

WASHINGTON: Brandt Snedeker closed with a birdie on the final hole to shoot a five-under 65 and go wire-to-wire in winning his second career Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Snedeker, who shot a rare 59 in Thursday's opening round, finished in style as he rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt to claim a three-shot victory over fellow American Webb Simpson and Taiwan's C.T. Pan.

"To step up to the plate and shoot a 65 means the world to me," said Snedeker, who won his first PGA Tour title at this event in 2007.

Snedeker, of Nashville, Tennessee, conquered the Sedgefield Country Club course with a 21-under 259 total.

Pan was tied with Snedeker with three holes to play but stumbled to a double bogey on 18 to finish with a four-under 66. Simpson fired his best round of the week with a 62 on Sunday.

Snedeker had to complete 29 holes on Sunday to earn his ninth career win after organizers halted play on Saturday because of thunderstorms in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

He played his 11 remaining holes in the third round in even par and took a one-shot lead into the final round.

Jim Furyk (63) and D.A. Points (67) finished tied for fourth at 17-under 263, four shots adrift of Snedeker.

Snedeker started his fourth round with back-to-back pars before making birdie on the par-three third hole. He added two more birdies on the fifth and eighth holes to make the turn at three-under for the round.

His only blemish came on the par-four 13th when he made bogey.

He went into the final hole needing just a bogey to win and with the pressure off, Snedeker posted his sixth and final birdie.

Ryan Moore (67) and Brian Gay (69) tied for sixth at 16-under.