Golf: South Korea's Chun keeps LPGA lead at rain-hit Kingsmill

WASHINGTON: South Korea's Chun In-gee kept her one-stroke lead over Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Austin Ernst after Sunday's (May 20) completion of the storm-interrupted second round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship.

Storms on Friday left 60 players on the Kingsmill course at Williamsburg, Virginia, unable to complete their second rounds before darkness fell while all play on Saturday was washed out by more rain and lightning, leading organisers to trim the event to 54 holes.

Chun will tee off with her nearest rivals in the final afternoon trio on 11-under par 131 after having completed her second-round 66, five-under par, on Friday.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and American Angel Yin shared fourth on 133 with two more US players, Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, another stroke adrift.

Korda was the highest-placed player to complete her second round on Sunday, making four pars.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew also fired four pars to share eighth with Germany's Sandra Gal and Canada's Brooke Henderson on 135.



