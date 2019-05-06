Golf: South Korea's Lee Tae-hee wins Maekyung Open

SEOUL: South Korea's Lee Tae-hee triumphed on home soil at the Asian Tour's GS Caltex Maekyung Open on Sunday (May 5) after beating Finland's Janne Kaske on the third extra hole in a nail-biting playoff.

Lee and Kaske - who shared the overnight four-shot lead - closed with matching even-par 71s to tie on nine-under 275 after the end of regulation play at the Namseoul Country Club in Seongnam.

Advertisement

But the South Korean emerged as the ultimate winner with a birdie from six feet in the third playoff after made a bad break on the 18th fairway and his second shot finished 20 yards short of the green.

It was Lee's first Maekyung Open title and his third professional victory on home soil.

"I was only focused on my play throughout the 18 holes and did not lose my concentration," said the 34-year-old.

"The victory is especially meaningful because this is where I trained," added Lee, who took lessons at the club from 2003 to 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea's Kim Dae-hyun returned with the day's best score of a 65 to take third place on 276 while Park Sang-hyun - the highest-ranked player in the field and last year's winner - settled three shots back in fourth.

The US$1,067,000 event has been dominated by South Koreans since 2005, with American Mark Calcavecchia being the last foreigner to win the tournament in 2004.

