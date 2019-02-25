Golf: South Korea's Yang takes home LPGA Thailand trophy

BANGKOK: South Korea's Amy Yang won the Honda LPGA Thailand for the third time in Pattaya on Sunday (Feb 24), finishing at 22-under-par 266 after a tense three-way tie.

Scoring a string of birdies early in the day, the 29-year-old was faced with a tie on 15 for 20-under-par with Australia's Minjee Lee and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

Advertisement

She quickly resumed her lead on 16, and took the trophy and $240,000 prize home after a birdie on 18.

"I knew I was sharing the lead but all I tried to do was keep focusing and be patient," she said.

Yang, who previously won the tournament in 2015 and 2013, said playing at the Pattaya course was "special" to her.

"I am very honoured to have three wins here," Yang said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spaniard Ciganda admitted to having "nerves" and "adrenaline" for the last few holes.

But she said she was "overall very happy" with her performance, finishing at 20-under-par 268.

South Korea's Jenny Shin, who was Friday's frontrunner, trailed closely behind at 17-under-par, while LPGA Australian Open winner Nelly Korda was three strokes behind her.

The US$1.6 million LPGA Thailand is being held at the par-72 Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi province.

Thailand's world number 1 Ariya Jutanugarn fell further on the leaderboard on the final round with a 70 with two bogeys, while her sister Moriya fared better with a 69.

