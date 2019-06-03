Golf: South Korean Lee6 wins US Women's Open

Lee6 Jeongeun
Lee6 Jeongeun of South Korea holds the championship trophy after winning the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
LOS ANGELES: South Korean Lee6 Jeongeun won the US Women's Open by two strokes after a closing one-under-par 70 in South Carolina on Sunday (Jun 2).

Lee6 finished on six-under 278 at Country Club of Charleston, collecting US$1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women's golf.

The 23-year-old, who started the day two strokes off the lead, is the 10th woman from South Korea to win the championship since Pak Se-ri started the run in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps.

Lee6 has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA.

Source: Reuters/de

