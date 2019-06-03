Golf: South Korean Lee6 wins US Women's Open

LOS ANGELES: South Korean Lee6 Jeongeun won the US Women's Open by two strokes after a closing one-under-par 70 in South Carolina on Sunday (Jun 2).

Lee6 finished on six-under 278 at Country Club of Charleston, collecting US$1 million, the first seven-figure prize in women's golf.

The 23-year-old, who started the day two strokes off the lead, is the 10th woman from South Korea to win the championship since Pak Se-ri started the run in 1998 and inspired a whole generation to follow in her footsteps.

Lee6 has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA.

