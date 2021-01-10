Golf star Thomas apologizes for 'terrible' anti-gay slur

LOS ANGELES: Golf's world number three Justin Thomas apologized for a homophobic slur picked up by television microphones at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Saturday (Jan 10).

American Thomas uttered the anti-gay slur on the fourth hole of his third round in Hawaii after missing a five-foot par putt, and it caused an immediate stir on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's inexcusable," Thomas said. "First off, I just apologize. I'm an adult. I'm a grown man, there's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It's terrible. I'm extremely embarrassed.

"It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do.

"Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

The US PGA Tour is expected to fine Thomas for the remark. "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin's comment was unacceptable," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas finished his round by shooting a five-under 68 and is tied for fifth place with one round to play, four shots back of co-leaders Harris English and Ryan Palmer who are at 21-under par.