Golf-Still not figured it out, but DeChambeau signs off in style

SANDWICH, England: Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau completed an eventful week at the British Open by signing off in style with a stunning five-under 65 on Sunday that he believes shows he can return to challenge one year for the Claret Jug.

The American has proved popular with the galleries all week with his spectacular game and running dialogue, although he has struggled to master the vagaries of the undulating Royal St George's fairways.

He also got into a spat with his driver manufacturer after his first-round 71 on Thursday after saying his weapon of choice 'sucked' - later apologising after being accused by Cobra of acting like an eight-year-old.

The flat-cap wearing DeChambeau has enjoyed playing the pantomime role and was laughing and joking with the crowds again on Sunday as he lit up the course under blazing sunshine.

His impeccable round, featuring no bogeys, showed what the world number six could produce on a links course and he walked off the 18th optimistic of future challenges.

"Finishing 5-under (for the round) is a good feat given it's the Sunday of an Open Championship, and I think that I'll learn a lot from this going into next year," last year's U.S. Open champion told reporters.

"It's one of those things that for me it's going to take time probably to learn the whole ins and outs of Open golf.

"I don't think I'll ever figure it out, but hopefully one year I can get some of the right breaks going for me and hitting really good with all facets of my game and give myself a great chance to win an Open Championship."

DeChambeau, who had missed the cut in two of his last three Open appearances, has reeled in his naturally attacking game at times this week, opting to leave the driver in the bag on occasions. It is a policy that has had mixed results.

"There was a few times where the driver got me into a few bad places, and then obviously I had a couple of 4-irons get me into bad places yesterday," he said.

"It's difficult out here. You've got to really manage yourself and make sure you're hitting it on the right parts of the fairway. It's one of those things that, as time goes on, I'll keep learning more and more about Open Championship style golf, and one day again hopefully I can hold up the Claret Jug."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)