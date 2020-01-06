Golf: Thomas holds on to win Tournament of Champions in playoff

LOS ANGELES: Justin Thomas botched the last hole in regulation but held on to win the Tournament of Champions in a playoff on Sunday (Jan 5), edging Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele for his 12th US PGA Tour title.

The 26-year-old American birdied the third extra hole to edge Reed after defending champion Schauffele had been eliminated with a three-putt par on the first playoff green.

World number four Thomas stuck his third shot three feet from the pin at the par-five 18th on the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii, to set up an easy birdie and watched as Reed missed his seven-foot putt to extend the playoff.

All three had finished 72 holes with 14-under par totals of 278 after Thomas, who enjoyed a two-shot lead with three to play, bogeyed two of the last three holes.

He fell back to 15-under at the 16th before his three-wood second shot at 18 found the thigh-high grass in a penalty area on his way to a bogey in a four-under-par final round of 69.

Playing partner Schauffele, the world number eight, reached the green in two, but missed a seven-foot birdie putt for victory, carding a three-under par 70.

Reed, ranked 11, was already in the clubhouse on 14-under after capping a bogey-free seven-under 66 with a 20-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole.

Reed, the 2018 US Masters champion, had putts to win on each of the first two playoff holes but was unable to get efforts from 30 feet and 12 feet to drop.