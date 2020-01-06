Golf: Thomas, Schauffele, Reed in playoff at Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed headed to a playoff after finishing tied at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday (Jan 5).

Thomas had one hand on the trophy with a one-shot lead at the par-five 18th but hooked his three-wood second shot into a penalty area and could not find his ball in the waist-high tropical grass.

He ran up a bogey for a four-under-par 69, while Schauffele reached the green in two shots, only to three-putt for par and a round of 70 when a birdie would have won it at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui.

Reed was already in the clubhouse after a round of 66 when he suddenly found himself heading to the playoff with his two fellow Americans at 14-under-par 278.

