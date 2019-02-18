Golf: Thomas takes four-shot lead into final round at Riviera

LOS ANGELES: Justin Thomas fired five birdies on Sunday (Feb 17) morning to build a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the rain-hit Genesis Open.

Thomas, who launched his third round with an eagle at Riviera Country Club's first hole on Saturday night, kept the accelerator down when the round resumed, his six-under 65 giving him a 17-under total of 196.

He pulled away from second-round co-leader Adam Scott of Australia, who cared a 69 to stand tied for second with American J.B. Holmes (68) on 13-under.

Half an hour after completing the third round, the trio teed off in the fourth with the wind picking up and rain starting to fall.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy posted five of his six third-round birdies on Sunday morning, and started the final round sharing fourth place with Jordan Spieth eight shots behind Thomas.

Tournament host Tiger Woods vaulted into the top 15 with a third-round 65.

Woods set the tone on Saturday night when he opened with three birdies and an eagle in his first four holes, and he rolled in a nine-foot putt for his second eagle of the round at the par-five first on Sunday.

He found a fairway bunker on the way to dropping a shot at the eighth - but he was two-under through his first five holes of the final round.

It was barely light when the third round resumed at 6.45am (1445 GMT), officials hoping to squeeze in the finish before night fell in a tournament that lost seven hours to a rain delay on Thursday.

Thomas, noting the "pretty difficult" forecast, said Saturday night that patience would be key in playing 33-plus holes.

"Long day - stay in it emotionally and stay patient," Thomas said of his game plan.

