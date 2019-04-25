Golf: Tiger to return to Japan at Zozo Championship in October

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods will return to Japan for the first time since 2006 to compete in the inaugural Zozo Championship in October, the Masters champion said on Wednesday (Apr 24).

Woods called Japan "one of my favourites countries" in a tweet announcing his decision to play the PGA Tour's first official event in the Asian country.

Advertisement

"It's going to be a fun fall."

I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries. It’s going to be a fun fall. https://t.co/vaFO4DEv1r — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 25, 2019

The 43-year-old American won his 15th major title when he came from behind to earn his fifth green jacket in Augusta earlier this month, ending an 11-year major title drought.

He last teed up in Japan 13 years ago at the Dunlop Phoenix, where he lost to Padraig Harrington in a playoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Zozo Championship will be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from Oct 24 to Oct 27.

