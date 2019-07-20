Golf: Tiger to take a break after British Open flop

PORTRUSH, United Kingdom: Tiger Woods will take time off to rest and recuperate after a difficult two days at the British Open left him with little chance of making the cut at Royal Portrush.

Despite shooting a one-under-par round on Friday (Jul 20), the 15-time major champion was made to paid for a disastrous first round of 78 to finish on six over, still five shots off the projected cut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I just want some time off just to get away from it," said Woods, who plans to return for the FedEx Cup playoffs next month.

"I had a long trip to Thailand (on holiday) and then trying to get ready for this event, to play this event, it's been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and different hotels and everything. I just want to go home."

Woods admitted to felling "sore" as his troublesome back stiffened up in cold conditions on Thursday and changed his swing slightly to shoot a markedly improved score in his second round.

"I just torqued my setup differently, just tried to make some minor changes swing-wise. Because let's be honest, I don't have the flexibility I used to have, and never will. So I'm going to have to make those adaptations."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A three-time Open champion, Woods is set to miss the cut for only the third time in his 21 appearances.

Following his stunning Masters triumph in April to win his first major in 11 years, Woods also missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished tied for 21st at the US Open last month.

"It's more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events," added Woods.

"I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. Unfortunately, I've only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three I didn't do very well."

A charge to make the weekend briefly looked within the 43-year-old's reach when he made two straight birdies to reach four-over through 11 holes.

But a run of five successive pars was followed by a bogey on the 17th as heavy rain hit the course, and he finished off with one last dropped shot on the final green.

And the 43-year-old believes the inconsistency he has suffered this year is just part of getting old.

"That's one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you're not going to be as consistent as you were at 23.

"Things are different and I'm going to have my hot weeks. I'm going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments.

"But there are times when I'm just not going to be there. And that wasn't the case 20-some-odd years ago.

"I had a different body and I was able to be a little bit more consistent."