Golf: Trump, Obama congratulate Woods after Masters victory
AUGUSTA: US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama were among those joining a chorus of congratulations on Sunday (Apr 14) to Tiger Woods after the US superstar ended an 11-year major title drought with a Masters victory.
"Congratulations to @TigerWoods," tweeted Trump, who played a round of golf with Woods just this year. "A truly Great Champion!"
"Congratulations, Tiger!" former president Obama tweeted. "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."
Woods persevered on a tense back nine at Augusta National, winning by one stroke after birdies at 13, 15 and 16.
"I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other," tweeted 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams.
"Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."
"A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!!" NBA icon Magic Johnson tweeted. "The roar of the Tiger is back!"
"Congrats Tiger! What a performance," the New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady added.