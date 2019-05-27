Golf: Wiesberger wins Made in Denmark title by one shot

REUTERS: Austria's Bernd Wiesberger ended on 14-under par to beat Scotland's Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke in a thrilling finale at the Made in Denmark Open to claim his fifth European Tour title on Sunday (May 26).

Wiesberger, who started the final round with the same lead over MacIntyre, carded a five-under par 66 to win his first title since recovering from wrist surgery that sidelined him for seven months last year.

Advertisement

"I had a rough year last year," Wiesberger said at the Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. "It's been a hard couple of months and it's lovely to see it pay off."

France's Romain Langasque finished third, a further two strokes behind, while five golfers shared fourth spot.

Wiesberger let his advantage slip with a double bogey at the fourth but made amends at the 11th with an eagle and the two leaders were neck-and-neck on the back nine.

However, MacIntyre got into trouble off the tee at the 17th, allowing Wiesberger to take a two-shot lead going into the final hole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Austrian bogeyed the final hole but MacIntrye could not force a playoff, with his long-range putt for birdie lipping out to give Wiesberger victory in his 13th event since making his comeback to the Tour.

