Golf: Woodland seizes lead over Fowler at PGA Championship

ST LOUIS: Gary Woodland, who has never cracked the top-10 in 27 major starts, fired a six-under par 64 on Thursday (Aug 9) to grab a one-stroke lead over fellow American Rickie Fowler late in the opening round of the 100th PGA Championship.

World number 44 Woodland, whose best major finishes have been shares of 12th at the 2011 PGA and 2016 British Open, went on a run of seven birdies in 10 holes to pass Fowler, who matched the best major round of his career with a 65 at Bellerive Country Club.

Woodland, 34, opened with a bogey but closed the front nine with back-to-back birdies then sank a 44-foot birdie putt at the par-4 11th and added 23-foot birdie putts at 12 and the par-3 16th. At the par-5 17th, Woodland dropped his approach three feet from the cup and tapped in for a birdie to seize the lead, then closed with a par.

South African Brandon Stone, winner of last month's Scottish Open on the European Tour, shot 66 to stand alone in third in the clubhouse.

Nine players were in the clubhouse on three-under 67 with another five still on the course at three-under.