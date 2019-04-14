Golf: Woods closes gap on Molinari in Masters final round

AUGUSTA: Four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods closed within one shot of leader Francesco Molinari with a birdie at the seventh hole in the final round at Augusta National on Sunday (Apr 14).

Italy's Molinari arrived at the seventh at 13-under with a three-shot lead over Woods and three others.



Francesco Molinari of Italy hits a drive on the seventh hole during the final round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

But the reigning British Open champion was unable to make par from the greenside rough and Woods holed a two-foot birdie putt for a two-shot swing.



Both birdied the par-five eighth to put Molinari at 13-under and Woods at 12-under.

Tony Finau, playing in the last group with Woods and Molinari, also birdied the fifth to reach 11-under, tied with three-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who was through nine.

England's Ian Poulter, seeking a first major title at the age of 43, was alone in fifth at 10-under through nine in a tournament racing to complete the final round because of severe weather predicted for the afternoon.