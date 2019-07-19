Golf: Woods endures terrible start at British Open

PORTRUSH: Tiger Woods made a horrible start to his bid for a 16th major title at the British Open on Thursday (Jul 18) , slipping to six-over par after only 10 holes of his opening round.

Struggling off the tee, the 43-year-old American, followed by swathes of spectators, started with four straight pars before his game fell apart dramatically at Portrush.

Woods made four bogeys and a double bogey at the par-three sixth.

His troubles followed those of the other crowd favourite, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who quadruple-bogeyed the first hole en route to an eight-over 79.

Woods found himself 11 shots behind early pace-setter Jon Rahm, who raced to five-under after only nine holes, and 10 adrift of clubhouse leader Shane Lowry.