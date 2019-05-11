Golf: Woods, Koepka, Molinari to tee off early in first round at PGA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Fans wanting to watch Tiger Woods start his quest for a 16th major title will have to be up early for the first round at the PGA Championship next Thursday.

Masters winner Tiger Woods has an 8.24am (1224 GMT) tee time, starting at the 10th hole at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

He will play with defending champion Brooks Koepka and British Open titleholder Francesco Molinari.

Woods, Koepka and Molinari will be preceded two groups ahead by Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson.

In the other half of the draw, New York gallery favourite Phil Mickelson will tee off from the first hole at 1.38pm (1738 GMT) with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Australian Jason Day.

Jordan Spieth will start his quest to complete the career grand slam at 1.16pm (1716 GMT) with world number one Dustin Johnson and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

John Daly, who has been granted permission to ride a cart, will tee off at 12.54pm (1654 GMT) with two other previous champions, fellow American Rich Beem and South Korean Y E Yang.

Tee times are flipped on Friday, so those who play the first round early play the second round late, and vice-versa.

