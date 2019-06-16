Golf: Woods off to stuttering start in US Open 3rd round

PEBBLE BEACH, California: Tiger Woods got off to a rocky start in the third round of the US Open at Pebble Beach as bogeys at two of his first three holes dropped him to two-over par - 11 shots behind overnight leader Gary Woodland who had yet to tee off.

Woodland, seeking his first major title, fired a second-round 65 for a nine-under par total of 133. He was due to tee off alongside England's Justin Rose - who was two strokes back on 135 - at 2:45pm (2145 GMT).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players within four shots of Woodland included former major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion who can become just the second player to win three straight US Open titles.

Woods entered the day at even par after stumbling to a bogey-bogey finish on Friday, and he was showing no sign of mounting a charge on a cold, damp day at Pebble Beach.

Woods pulled an iron off the tee at the first into deep rough, failing to reach the green with his second shot. He missed a 15-foot putt to save par. After a 10-foot birdie miss at the second he bogeyed the third, where his wedge from the fairway found a greenside bunker.

Among other early starters, Rickie Fowler birdied three of his first seven holes to reach two-under for the tournament but gave a stroke back with a birdie at the ninth.

Advertisement