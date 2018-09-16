Golovkin suffers first loss of pro career as Alvares prevails

Gennady Golovkin suffered the first loss of his professional career when he was beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvares in an epic middleweight world title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Boxing: Alvarez vs Golovkin 2
Sep 15, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Gennady Golovkin in their middleweight world championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Alvarez won via majority decision. PHOTO: Reuters/ Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A year after their first fight ended in a controversial draw, Alvares survived a late barrage from Golovkin to clinch a points decision at T-Mobile Arena.

Two judges scored it 115-113 for Alvares, while the other had it a 114-114 draw.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

