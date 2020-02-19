Gomes ready to return against Arsenal, says Everton boss Ancelotti

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who suffered a horrific ankle injury less than four months ago, is ready to feature in Sunday's Premier League match at Arsenal, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said.

The Portugal international has been sidelined since Nov. 3 when he sustained a fracture dislocation of his right ankle against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old stepped up his rehabilitation by joining first-team training at the end of last month and went on to complete 60 minutes of a closed-doors friendly last weekend.

"He did well, he played comfortably and without any problems and he is available ... to play," Ancelotti told evertontv.

"Of course I have to speak to him about how he feels after playing his first game following a long time out.

"When a player has been out for a long period, I think it is better to start the game. He can prepare properly, (rather) than to put him on from the bench."

Everton are in ninth spot on 36 points, one place and two points above Arsenal.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)