Gracia gets long-term Watford contract after good start

Watford head coach Javi Gracia has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract to keep him at Vicarage Road until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Spaniard joined Watford in January on an 18-month deal, replacing Marco Silva who is now at Everton.

Watford, who are ninth on 20 points after 13 games, made a strong start to the season by winning their first four league matches, including a thrilling victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am very happy to extend my contract," said Gracia, whose new deal includes an option for a three-year extension.

"I am very proud in this moment to be part of this club and to belong here for more seasons."

Watford, who are without a league win in three matches, visit 10th-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

