Granada knock out champions Valencia to reach Copa semis

MADRID: Roberto Soldado scored a stoppage time penalty to send Granada into the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 2-1 win over holders Valencia on Tuesday.

Soldado struck after three minutes to send the Andalusians ahead but his former club levelled through Rodrigo Moreno, who already had a goal ruled out.

Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech made some excellent saves to keep the hosts at bay but with extra-time beckoning, Jaume Costa handled in the area and Soldado completed his brace.

Mirandes host Villarreal on Wednesday with Barcelona at Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid welcoming Real Sociedad on Thursday in the other quarter-finals.

