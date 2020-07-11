Granada stun Sociedad to boost European hopes

REUTERS: Granada pulled themselves into contention for a European spot by beating Real Sociedad 3-2 away in La Liga on Friday, snatching all three points with a late goal after throwing away a two-goal lead.

First-half strikes from Antonio Puertas and Roberto Soldado put the visiting side in charge but Sociedad, who are also targeting a Europa League berth after missing out on the Champions League, responded well after the break.

Mikel Merino scored early in the second half before Mikel Oyarzabal equalised in the 83rd minute but there was still more drama to come and Granada defender Domingos Duarte appeared at the far post to head home the winner with two minutes remaining.

The last-gasp victory took Granada into ninth on 50 points after 35 games, one behind Sociedad who are seventh and occupy the final European spot.

