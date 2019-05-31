Tennis: Federer marks record 400th Grand Slam match with victory

PARIS: Roger Federer on Friday (May 31) became the first player to contest 400 Grand Slam matches, marking the occasion in style with a straight-sets victory over Casper Ruud to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.

The 37-year-old downed a battling Ruud, whose father Christian was in the draw when Federer made his Paris debut 20 years ago, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federer has now made the fourth round at the French Open for the 14th time where he will face either fellow 37-year-old Nicolas Mahut of France or Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.