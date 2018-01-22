Grateful Obafemi keen to kick on after Southampton debut

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi is eager to kick on after becoming the first player born after the year 2000 to feature for the club in a Premier League match.

The 17-year-old made his league debut in Sunday's 1-1 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur. He came off the bench in the 82nd minute and missed a glorious opportunity to grab the winner shortly after.

"I am very thankful to all the staff and club for helping to make this happen," Obafemi told the club's website. (southamptonfc.com)

"I can't stop here, this is just the start of what I hope is my career. When the chance came, I should have used my left foot but I hope I will get another opportunity to prove I can make it at this level.

"I was nervous but the welcome from the supporters was brilliant and the senior guys told me to just relax and prove myself. I want to move on from here and keep working hard."

Southampton are winless in 11 consecutive league games and sit 18th in the table.

