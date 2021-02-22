Gravina re-elected as president of Italian Football Federation

Gabriele Gravina has been re-elected on Monday as president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The 67-year-old was up against the current president of the amateur leagues, Cosimo Sibilia, having held the top job at the FIGC since October 2018.

Gravina will now lead the Italian Federation until 2024, having amassed 73.45per cent of the votes.

"Thank you for your dedication, patience and willingness to join me on this important path," Gravina said. "The second half of our game is about to begin, thank you for the trust, for the affection."

Last week, Gravina spoke out against the proposed formation of a breakaway European Super League, insisting he is "absolutely against it".

