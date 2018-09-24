Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, has signed a new five-year deal to stay at the Championship side until 2023, Villa said on Monday.

Tottenham were keen to sign Grealish and British media reported they had a 25 million-pound offer rejected.

"Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our club," Villa CEO Christian Purslow told the club website https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2018/09/23/jack-grealish-signs-new-aston-villa-contract.

Grealish, 23, joined Villa in 2011 and played 34 Premier League games before they were relegated in 2016.

Former English and European champions Villa lost 1-0 to Fulham in the Championship playoff final last season to miss out on promotion to the top flight.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

