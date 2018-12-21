Greek top-flight halted after referees protest assault

REUTERS: This weekend's Super League Greece fixtures have been called off after referees opted to go on strike to protest against a "cowardly attack" on one of their colleagues.

Thanasis Tzilos was set upon by masked men near his home in Larissa on Wednesday, with the FIFA-level referee needing treatment at a local hospital for head and leg injuries before he was released a day later.

"We express our indignation of the cowardly attack against our colleague Thanasis Tzilos and the repeated attacks on referees," the association of referees said in a statement.

"We will not allow those people to continue trying to terrorise us."

The attackers, meanwhile, remain unidentified.

No top-flight games are scheduled from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 as the league takes an annual winter break, with the competition set to resume after the protest concluded on Jan. 4, league organisers said.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)