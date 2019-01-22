Greek trailblazer Tsitsipas reaches Melbourne semi-finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rising Greek prospect Stefanos Tsitsipas added another thrilling chapter to his Australian Open odyssey on Tuesday, the 20-year-old felling Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) to claim a maiden Grand Slam semi-final for the Mediterranean nation.

Having already floored Roger Federer to send shockwaves through the tournament, the 14th seed can create further tennis history for Greece when he plays for a spot in the final against either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe.

Under a blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena, the aggressive baseliner fought back from 4-2 down in the third set and was unflappable in the fourth-set tiebreak, closing out the match with a pair of booming serves.

With a victory that triggered a chorus of singing from Greek fans in the terraces, Tsitsipas became the youngest semi-finalist at Melbourne Park since American Andy Roddick, also 20, at the 2003 tournament.

