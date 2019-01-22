Greek trailblazer Tsitsipas reaches Melbourne semi-finals

Rising Greek prospect Stefanos Tsitsipas added another thrilling chapter to his Australian Open odyssey on Tuesday, the 20-year-old felling Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) to claim a maiden Grand Slam semi-final for the Mediterranean nation.

Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2019. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Having already floored Roger Federer to send shockwaves through the tournament, the 14th seed can create further tennis history for Greece when he plays for a spot in the final against either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe.

Under a blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena, the aggressive baseliner fought back from 4-2 down in the third set and was unflappable in the fourth-set tiebreak, closing out the match with a pair of booming serves.

With a victory that triggered a chorus of singing from Greek fans in the terraces, Tsitsipas became the youngest semi-finalist at Melbourne Park since American Andy Roddick, also 20, at the 2003 tournament.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

