Greenwood grabs first goal for Man United in 1-0 win over Astana

Seventeen-year-old striker Mason Greenwood scored his first senior Manchester United goal in a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan's Astana in their Europa League Group L opener at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The prodigy slotted home through the keeper's legs at the near post in the 73rd minute after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young and much-changed line-up had dominated possession but struggled to break the deadlock.

United made nine changes to the side that started against Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend, with Nemanja Matic taking the captain's role in the absence of Ashley Young and goalkeeper David De Gea.

They came close to scoring after three minutes when Fred's powerful strike from distance smacked the top of the crossbar and Marcus Rashford missed another great chance 10 minutes later with a close-range shot straight at the goalkeeper.

