Greenwood to become Lyon's latest English import

Alex Greenwood is set to become the fourth England player to line up for women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais after her club Manchester United said on Sunday they had reached an agreement to transfer their captain.

"We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood. A further announcement will be made in due course," the newly promoted Women's Super League side wrote on Twitter.

The full back will join compatriots Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Izzy Christiansen at the French champions, who are the most successful and dominant team in women's football with a record 14 Ligue 1 titles and six Champions League crowns.

Greenwood, 25, began her career at Everton before a series of moves led her to United last year and she helped them achieve promotion to the top flight in their debut season as a newly-formed club.

She played in four matches and scored one goal at this year's World Cup in France, where England reached the semi-finals but lost to eventual champions the United States.

Lyon begin the defence of their title at home to Olympique de Marseille on Aug. 24.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; editing by Tony Lawrence)