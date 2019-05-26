Gremio beat Atletico to claim first win of season

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO ALEGRE: Gremio picked up their first win of the season in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday after a goal from Felipe Vizeu a minute into the second half gave the Porto Alegre side a 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro.

Vizeu gave the goalkeeper no chance after skilfully bringing the ball down from a corner and hammering home, giving Gremio their first victory in six games and lifting them out of the relegation zone into 16th place.

Atletico remain second on 12 points, four behind champions Palmeiras, who beat Botafogo 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)