Gremio beat Atletico to claim first win of season

Gremio picked up their first win of the season in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday after a goal from Felipe Vizeu a minute into the second half gave the Porto Alegre side a 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro.

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Atletico Mineiro - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - May 25, 2019 Atletico Mineiro’s Leonardo Silva in action with Gremio’s Juninho Capixaba REUTERS/Diego Vara

Vizeu gave the goalkeeper no chance after skilfully bringing the ball down from a corner and hammering home, giving Gremio their first victory in six games and lifting them out of the relegation zone into 16th place.

Atletico remain second on 12 points, four behind champions Palmeiras, who beat Botafogo 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

