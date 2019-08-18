Gremio grab late equaliser to share points with Palmeiras

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

David Braz scored a late equaliser to give Gremio a point at home to Palmeiras on Saturday and extend to six games the winless league run by the Brazilian Serie A champions.

PORTO ALEGRE: David Braz scored a late equaliser to give Gremio a point at home to Palmeiras on Saturday and extend to six games the winless league run by the Brazilian Serie A champions.

Striker Dudu put Palmeiras ahead after 14 minutes when he finished off a nice counter attack with a curling left-foot shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But defender Braz scored with a long-range effort in the dying moments to give the home side a deserved share of the points.

The win leaves Palmeiras on 30 points, two behind leaders Santos, who have a game in hand away at Cruzeiro on Sunday. Gremio are 12th, with 18 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Andrew Both)