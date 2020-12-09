Griezmann hopes Juve defeat awakens drowsy Barca

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann believes his side's 3-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League could be just what his stuttering team needs to knock them back into shape.

The loss followed Saturday's shock defeat by Cadiz and meant Barca failed to finish top of their group for the first time in 13 seasons and will be unseeded for the last-16 draw.

But Griezmann hopes it serves as a wake up call to his side, who have made their worst start to a league campaign in 33 years.

"This is a tough blow but it will serve us well to put everything in perspective and wake us up," Griezmann said.

"This can also show us that every game is important."

Barca's terrible run of results has left coach Ronald Koeman exposed but Griezmann said the only people who could be blamed for the team's predicament was the players.

Barca host Levante on Sunday hoping to eat into their 12-point deficit on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who face champions Real Madrid.

"Who else's fault could it be other than the players? Everything is going wrong but we cannot look for excuses. We must work hard and win on Sunday, we have to give a better image than we gave here," Griezmann added.

"We have the level and the talent to achieve what we want to. We know how to work hard and run, we need to do that in every game. We cannot be as lifeless as we were today."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)