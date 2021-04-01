Griezmann strikes again as France labour to 1-0 win in Bosnia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Antoine Griezmann struck again as France extended their World Cup qualifying Group D lead to four points with an unconvincing 1-0 away win against Bosnia on Wednesday.

SARAJEVO: Antoine Griezmann struck again as France extended their World Cup qualifying Group D lead to four points with an unconvincing 1-0 away win against Bosnia on Wednesday.

Griezmann, who scored in last Wednesday's opening game against Ukraine, put the world champions on seven points from three games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukraine, who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Kazakhstan, have three points with Finland on two points from two matches.

Bosnia, who have not won in their last 11 outings, lie fourth with one point.

France will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign at home against Bosnia on Sept. 1, after the European Championship.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Advertisement