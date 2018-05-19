Groin strain puts Del Potro's French Open in jeopardy

Juan Martin del Porto has suffered a groin strain and is a doubt for the French Open, the Argentine world number six said on Friday.

BUENOS AIRES: Juan Martin del Porto has suffered a groin strain and is a doubt for the French Open, the Argentine world number six said on Friday.

Del Porto was forced to pull out of the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday after feeling a pain in his left groin. At the time, the 2009 U.S. Open champion was 2-6 5-4 down in his last 16 encounter to Belgian David Goffin.

Advertisement

"After the medical examinations today, it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome," the 29-year-old Del Potro said on his verified Twitter account.

"I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open."

The injury comes at a bad time for Del Potro, who has started the season well with tournament wins in Acapulco and Indian Wells. The French Open starts on May 27 in Paris.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandalo; Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien)

Advertisement