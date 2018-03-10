Guardiola fined by FA over 'political' yellow ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined 20,000 pounds (US$27,720) by the English Football Association (FA) on Friday for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia.

REUTERS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined 20,000 pounds (US$27,720) by the English Football Association (FA) on Friday for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed pro-independence politicians in his native Catalonia.

Guardiola has continually sported the ribbon in City's Premier League matches as well as games in domestic and European cup competitions.

"Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 and warned as to his future conduct after admitting an FA charge for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of the FA's kit and advertising regulations," the FA said in a statement.

Last Sunday, FA chief executive Martin Glenn spoke out strongly in defence of his organisation's decision to charge Guardiola.

Glenn later apologised over comments he made regarding political and religious symbols in which he included the Star of David and the Nazi swastika among those that should be kept out of the game.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Advertisement