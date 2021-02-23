Guardiola has given Man City a winning mentality: Sterling

Pep Guardiola has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester City and never lets players rest on their laurels, winger Raheem Sterling said.

REUTERS: Pep Guardiola has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester City and never lets players rest on their laurels, winger Raheem Sterling said.

Guardiola has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016 and is on course for another with his side 10 points clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Just that winning mentality," Sterling told City's website https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/raheem-sterling-on-pep-guardiola-teachings-63749612 when asked the Spaniard's impact.

"That is the thing I have learnt most from him and to not be content with what you have done. Keep grinding, keep getting better and try to win more and more."

City have won 18 games in a row in all competitions but Sterling said they must guard against complacency.

"We won't get ahead of ourselves and we still know it is a long season to go," he said. "We will just keep our focus and go into the Champions League game this week, then after that the Premier League game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are in control of our own destiny."

City face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest on Wednesday before hosting West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)