Athletics: Tsegay sets new world indoor record in 1,500m

LIEVIN, France: Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a new 1,500m indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds on Tuesday (Feb 9) at a meet in northern France.

A world bronze medalist, Tsegay followed the fast tempo set by the pacemaker and held on to prevail over double European indoor champion Laura Muir and her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant. Muir set a new British indoor record by running 3:59.58.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m very happy to set a world indoor record,” Tsegay said. “I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record.”

Tsegay took more than two seconds off the previous record set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.