Guernsey police resumes search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala

Guernsey police said they are restarting the search for the plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel on Monday.

"We are commencing a coastal search using the Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark," Guernsey police tweeted.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)