Guernsey police resumes search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala

Sport

Guernsey police resumes search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala

Guernsey police said they are restarting the search for the plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel on Monday.

Cardiff City
Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 23, 2019 A image of Emiliano Sala is left outside the stadium as tribute REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Guernsey police said they are restarting the search for the plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel on Monday.

"We are commencing a coastal search using the Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark," Guernsey police tweeted.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark