Guerrero gives Inter 1-0 win over Coritiba
CURITIBA: A Paolo Guerrero goal after 72 minutes gave Internacional a 1-0 win away at Coritiba on Saturday and the perfect start to their 2020 Serie A campaign.
Peruvian Guerrero was Internacional's top goalscorer last season and he started this season the same way when he side-footed home from 12 metres against one of the teams promoted from the Serie B.
The game was one of three scheduled for Saturday’s opening day of the 2020 Serie A season.
Reigning champions Flamengo begin the defence of their title on Sunday at home to Atletico Mineiro.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)