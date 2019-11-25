Guerrero scores twice as Inter draw at home with Fortaleza

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

International's hopes of qualifying for next year’s Copa Libertadores tournament took a dent on Sunday after they could only draw 2-2 at home to Fortaleza.

The result leaves Inter in seventh place in the Serie A table, with the first six teams qualifying for the Libertadores, the South American version of the Champions League. Four games of the season remain.

Paolo Guerrero scored in the 43rd and 83rd minutes for Inter, both times to equalise, as the home recovered from twice being behind.

Osvaldo had put Fortaleza 1-0 up after eight minutes and then Tinga put them ahead again 72 minutes into the second half.

Bruno Melo had a chance to give the visitors all three points but he saw his stoppage time penalty saved.

Flamengo won the title earlier on Sunday when their closest challengers Palmeiras were beaten 2-1 by Gremio. The result left Flamengo an unassailable 13 points clear at the top of the table, with only four games remaining.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)