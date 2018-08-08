Gueye backs new signing Digne to shine in Everton's back line

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is relishing the prospect of working with new signing Lucas Digne and said the left back had all the qualities to be successful in the Premier League.

REUTERS: Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is relishing the prospect of working with new signing Lucas Digne and said the left back had all the qualities to be successful in the Premier League.

Digne, 25, who joined Everton from Spanish champions Barcelona last week, is well known to Gueye from their time playing in the French Ligue 1 for Lille.

Advertisement

"He is a good young player and hopefully he will show what he can do in our team," Gueye told the club website.

"He is a really strong left back – his standout feature is the quality of his defending. It is tough to dribble past him. He is very good at one-on-one defending."

Digne is expected to compete with experienced left back Leighton Baines for a spot in the starting XI.

"He can go forward and be dangerous in attack but he gets back quickly. And his crossing is excellent," Gueye added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton take on promoted Wolves in their opening league clash on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)