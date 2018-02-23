Gymnastics - Van Hoof dismissed as Britain's head coach

LONDON: Eddie Van Hoof has been dismissed from his role as Head National Coach at British Gymnastics, the organisation said on Thursday.

Van Hoof had been suspended from his role since November, pending an investigation into misconduct.

"During the process, it became clear that there are irreconcilable differences between Eddie and British Gymnastics regarding the leadership, conduct and culture of elite coaching for our sport," a statement said.

"The situation had become untenable and it was best for all sides to bring matters to a close."

